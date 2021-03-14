Nigerian goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi is the first goalkeeper to reach 50 appearances for Kaizer Chiefs since Itumeleng Khune made his debut back in 2007.
With Khune still on be- reavement leave, Akpeyi started between the posts again in the 1-1 draw with Maritzburg United on Wednesday evening.
Akpeyi kept a clean sheet over the weekend against Petro de Luanda in the CAF Champions League pushing his count of games in which he hasn’t conceded up to eight from the 17 games that he has played this term.
Since being signed from Chippa United at the end of January 2019, Akpeyi has provided Khune with the
stiffest competition that he has ever faced since making his first senior team appearance close to 14 years ago.
The Nigerian keeper has also played more games than Khune through the period when he was brought in from Chippa as cover for the Bafana Bafana veteran.
Numbers for the 34-year- old – not a favourite of some despite his contribution at Chiefs – show that he has moved up to 50 games for Amakhosi, which is over half the games the club has played since his arrival.
Khune has played 18 and has been either on the bench or not in the team for over 30 games when he is not injured in the period since Akpeyi has been at the club.
