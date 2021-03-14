Nigerian goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi is the first goalkeeper to reach 50 appearances for Kaizer Chiefs since Itumeleng Khune made his debut back in 2007.

With Khune still on be- reavement leave, Akpeyi started between the posts again in the 1-1 draw with Maritzburg United on Wednesday evening.

Akpeyi kept a clean sheet over the weekend against Petro de Luanda in the CAF Champions League pushing his count of games in which he hasn’t conceded up to eight from the 17 games that he has played this term.

Since being signed from Chippa United at the end of January 2019, Akpeyi has provided Khune with the