Super Eagles goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi put up a fine performance as Kaizer Chiefs recorded a 2-0 away win against Mamelodi Sundowns in their ABSA Premier League clash on Sunday.

Akpeyi frustrated the hosts, making four crucial against Sundowns, shutting them out as Chiefs secured a dramatic victory at the Loftus Versfeld.

It was his seventh league appearance of the season for the Amakhosi.

The Nigerian goalkeeper was nevertheless up to the task and helped his side extend their lead at the summit of the PSL.

It would be recalled that Akpeyi also produced a five-star performance in Kazier Chiefs’ 1-0 win over Baroka FC in the Premier Soccer League last month.

The Nigerian international was dropped to the bench as South Africa’s number one Itumeleng Khune returned to the starting XI after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

A man-of-the-match performance from Samir Nurkovic courtesy of his brace (6′, 78′) ensured the win and a perfect run in Amakhosi’s last four league matches.