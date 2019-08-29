Super Eagles’ goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi made his 101st appearance in South Africa’s Premier Soccer League, as Kaizer Chiefs came from behind to win 2-1 Victory over Cape Town city on Tuesday.

Akpeyi followed up a superb performance against Super Sport United, last week, with another commanding display between the sticks in a top of the table clash.

Chiefs went down as early as the 4th minute when Kermit Erasmus drew the first blood by finding the near post.

Akpeyi kept Kaizer Chiefs in the game with a lot of saves, including a goalmouth clearance from an Erasmus attempt in the 24th minute, with the team trailing 1-0.

Kaizer Chiefs dug deep and scored two quick goals in the 76th and 80th minute to record Victory on the night and remain top of the table with an unbeaten record.

Akpeyi had kept his 100th game in the South African League last week against Supersport United, where he saved a last minute penalty to salvage a point for Kaizer Chiefs.