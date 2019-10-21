Nigerian goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi was instrumental in Kaizer Chiefs victory over Cape Town City in their Telkom Knockout Cup clash at the Cape Town Stadium .

Akpeyi made several saves during the game and in the penalty shootout to help the team to the last four of the competition.

Kermit Erasmus put Cape Town City ahead in the 34th minute and had several chances to extend hosts the lead, but Akpeyi stood firm with three fine saves in the second half.

Chief’s Samir Nurkovic then equalized late on to take the game into extra time, but both sides failed to find the winner in extra time as the game went to penalty.l