Super Eagles’ goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi, has been ruled out of Kaizer Chiefs’ Telkom Cup semifinal clash against Maritzburg United slated for Sunday at the Mbombela Stadium.

Akpeyi manned the posts in Super Eagles’ back-to-back wins in the 2021 AFCON qualifying matches this past week.

However, the goalkeeper will sit out of the cup clash after receiving his fourth booking of the season in the Amakhosi’s 3-2 win over Orlando Pirates.

The 33-year-old, who was outstanding for Kaizer Chief in the round of 16 and quarterfinals of the competition, has left head coach Ernst Middendorp in search of a suitable replacement.

“It’s something we know, the next game against Maritzburg on November 24, Akpeyi can’t play, so we have to go very clearly into it,” Middendorp told kickoff.com.

“We don’t have Erick Mathoho available, so we have little time to look into it.

“We are looking into what their strong side is in terms of the setup and elements, then, we’ll try to prepare ourselves to be successful in that game.”

Akpeyi has made eight appearances for the Amakhosi this season, keeping four clean sheets in the process.