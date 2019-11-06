Kaizer Chiefs coach, Ernst Middendorp, believes goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi’s experience is coming to the fore, saying the gap left by Itumeleng Khune is slowly getting filled.

The Nigerian international has been one of the consistent performers for the Naturena-based club of late, helping Amakhosi to reach the Telkom Knockout Cup semi-finals with a win over Orlando Pirates.

Although Middendorp admitted they miss the Bafana number one, but having an experienced keeper who has played at the FIFA World Cup has brought relief.

“He’s very grown-up, he always performed and I think, sometimes, you have people who say the wall is grey and some other people, for some odd reason, say no the wall is green,” Middendorp said to the media as quoted by Isolezwe.

“I understand, he just came in to help the club with Itumeleng Khune injured, he had to improve and be better, and I think there’s a certain institution who worked on these issues.

Like I said, he’s grown up and well experienced and has played in the World Cup. Despite outside criticism, he’s been performing and he’s a very special player.”

Moreover, the German manager has heaped praise on goalkeeper coach, Lee Baxter, whom he said deserves the credit in helping the Super Eagles international.

Akpeyi will also hope to keep a clean sheet against his former team in a match that will be staged at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.