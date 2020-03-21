Bianca Ojukwu

On this day, March 17, 2014, Peter Obi, the first APGA governor handed over the baton to his successor Willie Obiano at a spectacular inauguration ceremony at Ekwueme Square, Awka. The APGA patriarch, Ojukwu had passed on a couple of years before, shortly after the people of Anambra State had granted him his ‘Last Wish’ by re-electing Peter Obi.

It was easy to understand why this was a momentous occasion. The good people of Anambra State had reaffirmed once more, their faith in APGA; their belief in Ojukwu’s dream of the enthronement of progressive and dynamic leadership for Ndigbo, as well as good governance with a human face that benefits the masses.

On this day, Peter Obi, outgoing APGA governor arrived at the Ekwueme Square for the handover/inauguration ceremony dressed in a simple kaftan Ankara with ‘Isi Obiano’ printed on it. I asked him why he did not wear something more resplendent since this was going to be his last call, and given the fact that Obiano himself had shunned his own inauguration uniform, opting to dress in a dapper black English suit. His reply was swift…He said: ‘Today I am fulfilled. I worked so hard together with dedicated party members to secure this victory for APGA. Ezeigbo (Ojukwu) also chose to wear Ankara with my own image on it on the day of my own inauguration. This is a tradition I would like to entrench.’ He continued, ‘This is a proud moment for me because despite all our challenges, I am able today, to pave way for my successor, also of APGA. This will ensure continuity and we can consolidate on our gains. It is my hope that my successor will do better than me for the progress of Anambra State. I am also happy today that I have justified the trust that Ndi-Anambra have in APGA by giving our party a second, and now a third mandate. I am proud to wear this uniform today, because God answered my prayers. I have not failed.’

Fast forward to the situation of our party today, and there is great cause for concern as to whether this scenario can be replicated. Today, APGA is bleeding. We are losing prominent members by the day. Alternative structures have been created to replace core APGA structures from ward to state levels. Majority of our members are disillusioned and despondent.

AKPOKUEDIKE, I will not fail to maintain again, despite your threats and personally sanctioned abuse of those who care enough to tell you the raw truth…that now is the time to demonstrate your capacity as a sound party leader and begin to rebuild APGA. Whatever commitments you may have entered into… I beg of you, please do not hand us over to the will of our political adversaries. Remember the sacrifices of APGA faithful who have worked so hard to sustain our party, even with no tangible benefit to show for their labour . So many of them. You were handed a strong and vibrant political platform on a platter of gold…please endeavour to return it to us in the same condition, if not better.

This is the least you can do for us. The sustenance of this legacy was Ojukwu’s dream. Please don’t burn this bridge after you have crossed it; AKPOKUEDIKE, PLEASE DO NOT LET THIS DREAM DIE…

• Iyom Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu

17 March 2020