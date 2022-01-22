From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The newly appointed Director Defence Information, Major General Jerry Akpor, has assumed office with a call on the media to continue to remain patriotic while observing the ethical journalistic norms of objectivity, fairness and balance in reporting defence-related issues. Similarly, he promised to sustain and strengthen the existing media/military cooperation to building a more peaceful and progressive nation.

Gen Akpor, said this while taking over office from the acting Director Defence Information, Air Commodore Maigida, at a handing over ceremony held at the new conference room at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja. While acknowledging the importance of the media in informing the public about military operations, Gen Akpor, said the media largely depends on the military to fulfill its mandate. He advised that while performing its watchdog functions, the media should not forget to play the vital role of advancing the course of national security.

As the Defence spokesman and mouthpiece of the Nigerian Military, he said: “I have been bestowed with the responsibility of projecting the image of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and its overall engagements with all other segments of the society. This would be in furtherance of the leadership focus of the Chief of Defence Staff for the Armed Forces of Nigeria, which is to foster armed forces capable of effectively meeting constitutional imperatives.