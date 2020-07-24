As the Nigerian fashion industry continues to make strides on the local and global scene, a fashion outfit, The Collections Merchant Brand, is spreading its tentacles across the globe.

Championed by Akpu Tessy Oluchi, TCM Brand was inspired to create a product that would serve as a leading beacon in affordable yet quality fashion items.

According to Tessy, the brand was borne out of the desire to provide affordable and quality products for individuals and businesses, especially in the fashion retail and wholesale space.

Founded in January 2019 in a corner of her home, Tessy says that she started with just a smartphone and the desire to succeed.

After several trials, her husband invested N500,000 in the business, and she has been able to transform the investment to a thriving multi-million naira enterprise.

She further noted that the brand has grown in leaps and bounds, and this has led to the birth of two subsidiaries, The TCM Hair brand as well as TCM Bridals.

Since making its debut on the entrepreneurial stage in early 2019, Tessy has been nominated for several awards. She recently emerged the Entrepreneur of the Year at the Nigerian Women Achievers Award.

Her love for kids has seen her play a major sponsorship role in the Nigeria Peace Initiative, “Take a Child off the Street” campaign, to help vulnerable kids at several internally displaced persons camps in the northern part of Nigeria.

She has her store located at Ogunlana Drive, Surulere, Lagos, while work is in progress to open more outlets nationwide and overseas as the brand gains global recognition.

Born and raised in Port Harcourt, Tessy started her education at Uwa Nursery and Primary School. She had her secondary education at the Model Girls Secondary School, Rumueme. She bagged a BSc. in economics from the International University, Benin Republic, in 2015.

She is married to Mr. Michael Olisedeme Akpu with kids.