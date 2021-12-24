Akwa Ibom State Government has signed a new management deal with Icon Hotels & Resorts Nigeria Limited, operators of the Ibom Icon Hotel & Golf Resorts spanning the next 15 years, with the aim of repositioning the leisure facility for effective service delivery and profitability.

The signing ceremony, which was witnessed by the representatives of the State Government and that of the Icon Hotels & Resorts Nigeria Limited, took place, Thursday, 23rd December 2021, at the Mbo Meeting Hall, Ibom Icon Hotel & Golf Resorts, Uyo.

In his opening remarks, the Chairman, Board of Directors, Ibom Icon Hotels & Golf Resorts, Mr. Udeme Ufot, described the occasion as a momentous one in the history of the hotel since its establishment in 2007 by the Victor Attah administration, adding that it became a source of concern to the State Government and other stakeholders to witness the kind of deterioration the facility was undergoing, especially as it was once considered a pride of the region.

According to Ufot, “Our prime asset was not going the way we wanted it to go, and that kind of concern must necessarily lead to some actions, and so in October 2020, the Government of Akwa Ibom State, took a bold decision to handover this hotel, under an MoU for a twelve month test-run to Icon Hotels & Resorts Nigeria Limited to show us what they could do to turnaround this prime asset of the state”.

“It has been quite a journey, and the 12 months that they were given to show their skills have been executed, and we have reasons to believe that from what we have seen, there are clear evidence, even from guests’ comments, that there are improvements in this facility. Therefore the State Government has decided to move to the next stage of our plans for this hotel through Icon Hotels & Resorts Nigeria Limited, which is why we have gathered today to sign that long term management contract to take this our great asset to that level that would be the pride of the Akwa Ibom people. Ufot stated.

Explaining the structure of the agreement, the Chief of Staff, (CoS) to Governor Udom Emmanuel, Akparawa Ephraim Inyangeyen, stated that it was the decision of the State Government to enter into a management agreement with the Icon group to manage the operations of the facility for greater benefits to the state and the people.

“The process that started on the 2nd of October 2020, has today culminated in the signing of this long term management service agreement of 15 years, where the hotel has now become Ibom Icon Hotel & Golf Resorts, managed by the Icon group. The property remains that of the State, but the government has given the group a free hand to manage this hotel for our collective good “. The CoS explained.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr. Oman Esin, expressed appreciation to Governor Emmanuel for the bold steps taken to restore the pride of the hotel by rejigging its management in order to turnaround its economic prospects.

According to Esin, “Through this deal, we have seen a facility that was very tired, but now wearing new looks, and bearing new innovations. We are very impressed with the level of administrative structures that have now been put in place to manage the operations of this hotel”.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of Icon Hotels & Resorts Nigeria Limited, Mr. Adetope Kayode, promised that his company would live up to the confidence and trust reposed in her by the Akwa Ibom State Government.

“The journey has been an amazing one. I thank you for the opportunity given to the Icon Hotels group, and the trust put on my organisation to lead the transformation of this great resource of the Akwa Ibom people”. Kayode said.

The official signing process, which was coordinated by the state Attorney General, Uko Udom, SAN, was also witnessed by the the Chairman of Akwa Ibom State Internal Revenue Services, Mr. Okon Okon among other dignitaries.