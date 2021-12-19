Akwa Ibom State Government has urged all federal government establishments operating in the state to close ranks while pursuing government’s common goal of effective service delivery to the citizenry.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong gave the charge, Friday, during the 2021 end of year get-together/almanac launch/awards presentation by the Association of Heads of Federal Establishments, AHFE, held at the multi-purpose hall of the Federal Secretariat, Olusegun Obasanjo way, Uyo.

Comrade Ememobong who was the Keynote speaker on the occasion said, “The success of government is measured by the collective success of all component units delivering on their different mandates”, and therefore, urged all Federal establishments in the State to come together towards attaining the common goal of effective service delivery to the people.

Noting that there were numerous specialised services each of the Government’s establishments were expected to deliver to the citizenry, such as: electricity, water supply, health-care, security service, communication, transportation, information or even manufacturing of goods, the Information Commissioner said, government will become relevant and effective when all the different sectors work in tandem to contribute their quota towards efficient service delivery.

Represented by the Director of Public Relations in the Ministry of Information and Strategy, Mrs. Grace Akpan, the State Information helmsman, drew inference from the postulation of a Scottish-American Industrialist and Philantropist, Andrew Carnegie, which says – “Teamwork is the ability to work together toward a common vision” thus, he implored members of the association to imbibe the spirit of team work and comradeship in striving at maximum performance and productivity in service delivery.

The Information Commissioner, who underscored the importance of synergy amongst government establishments, disclosed that this necessitated his formation of the State Strategic Information Management Committee, SSIMC for shared information and views by all members drawn from Federal government establishments, security agencies and paramilitary organisations.

Commending the enterprising spirit of the association, which he said was in line with the enterprising vision of Governor Udom Emmanuel, the commissioner lauded the Car Wash initiative of the group, which is to be actualized in 2022.

The State Spokeman congratulated the new choir set-up by the Association for the melodious Christmas Carol rendered at the occasion and wished the association a very successful celebration.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Association of Heads of Federal Establishments, AHFE, Pastor Enoh Uyoh said the tripartite event was to launch the 2022 Almanac of the Association, launch and present the new Choir of the Association as well as present Awards to deserving individuals who have excelled in their different fields of endeavors.

The Chairman of AHFE, who is the State Director of the National Orientation Agency, NOA, disclosed plans of the Association to set-up a Car Wash business in the Federal Secretariat in 2022, which will be of immense value to car owners working at Federal Secretariat and even to other government workers.

He expressed delight at the turn out for the event and congratulated all the award recipients on their meritorious services to humanity and the growth of the association.

Some of the award recipients included: the Chairman of Ibom Power, Engr Etido Inyang, a Director with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, Dr. Uduak Obot, among others.

Highlights of the event were: presentation of awards to the recipients, rendition of Christmas Carol by the new Choir group as well as winning, dining and merriment