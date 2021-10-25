As part of efforts to strengthen the capacity of its workforce, Akwa Ibom State Government, through the Ministry of Information and Strategy, has trained Technical Officers in the ministry, on basic sound engineering, sound harmonisation and technical production.

The training, which drew participants from the Directorate of Technical Services in the ministry, officially came to a close yesterday, Thursday, 21st October, 2021, after a brief ceremony where Certificates of Participation were presented to the beneficiaries at the Ministry’s Headquarters, Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat Complex, Uyo.

In her remark, the Director of Technical Services and Dean, College of Directors in the Mnistry of Information and Strategy, Mrs. Blessing Urua, explained that the training was designed to update the knowledge of the officers in basic areas of technical services, in order to enhance their productivity and efficiency.

On his part, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong, stated that the training was in line with one of the eight pillars of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s Completion Agenda -Human Capacity Development, which he said “is a reliable strategy for building a knowledge-based workforce for optimum output.”

The Commissioner, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr. Inyang Jameson, urged the beneficiaries to deploy the knowledge garnered during the exercise to make invaluable technical inputs in the performance of their daily duties.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, Mr. Uwemedimo Etim, appreciated the state government for the training, saying that the training has acquainted them with basic sound engineering concepts, public address system management, and other crucial aspects of technical inputs relevant to their duties.

While commending the resource person, Engr. Iniobong Asuquo for the knowledge transfer exercise, and for “a job well-done “, Uwemedimo, pledged to use the new skills acquired during the training to enhance his productivity.

The training which lasted for eight weeks, was anchored by Simply Harmoniqz Sound, Uyo, as the lead consultant.

