Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume has paid a condolence visit to Governor Samuel Ortom over the death of his younger sister, Miss Doose Happiness Ortom.

Late Doose Ortom was the last born of Governor Ortom’s father. She died sometimes last week after a brief illness was buried on Monday at their country home in Guma Local government area of the state.

Meanwhile, Senator Akume, whose delegation was led by former Deputy Governor of the state, Chief Stephen Lawani, described the loss of the Governor’s younger sister as painful and unfortunate.

Chief Lawani who was accompanied on the condolence visit by the Chairman, APC Elders Forum in Benue State, Chief Simon Shango, APC Deputy governorship candidate for 2019 election, Hon. Sam Ode and Mr. Christopher Tarka, expressed Senator Akume’s sympathies to the entire Ortom Adorogo family and prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest.

In Hus response, Governor Ortom thanked Senator Akume for the show of solidarity with his family at their time of grief.

He stated that his late sister underwent a major surgical operation which came out successfully, describing her sudden death as shocking and devastating.

The Governor also used the occasion to speak about the importance of unity and cooperation among political leaders of the state which he, Senator Akume and others have been championing in the past few months.

“We will continue to work together and advance the good course of Benue. Our followers must look beyond party boundaries and this is the time to give back to the society.

“We all have testimonies of how Benue has been favourable to us and this is the time to give back. It is said that when two elephants fight, the grass suffers but when elephants don’t fight, then the grass will enjoy,” Ortom said.

The Governor also used the opportunity to condole his predecessor over the death of former Lagos State Police Commissioner, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav who died on Monday in Makurdi at the age of 82.