Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has called on major stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to support the aspiration of the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Sen. George Akume to be the National Chairman of the party.

Lalong made the call when he received the mobilisation team of Akume, led by the leader of the delegation, Sen. Jack Tilley-Gyado.

The governor expressed confidence in Akume’s capacity to lead the party if given the opportunity.

He assured the team of his support.

Lalong advised the delegation to work hard not only for the victory of Akume.

Earlier, Tilley-Gyado said Akume solicited the support of the people in Plateau.

”Plateau is the big brother of Benue where the aspirant hails from,” he said.

He said Lalong’s tremendous goodwill and support contributed in the victory for the party in 2014 in Benue.

”Akume, who is currently the minister of Special duties and Inter Governmental Affairs, will not only consolidate the party’s hold in the North Central, but also across the entire country, giving his vast experience in politics and extensive network and connections.

”The APC needs a strong leader like Akume to manage its activities for 2023 elections and ensure victory at all levels,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Muhammadu Buhari on Nov. 23, gave the go ahead for the ruling APC to hold its national convention in February 2022 to elect national executive officers. (NAN)