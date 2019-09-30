Godwin Tsa, Abuja

minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, George Akume, has filed an appeal against the judgment of the election petition tribunal which affirmed the outcome of the February 23, 2019 poll.

Akume who lost the last Benue North-West Senatorial District election to the Peoples Democratic Party’s Emmanuel Orker-Jev is challenging the unanimous judgment of the tribunal on 14 grounds.

In the notice of appeal dated September 24, 2018, Akume, former governor of Benue State for two terms and former Minority Leader in the Senate, is seeking to set aside the judgment of the tribunal.