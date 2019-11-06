Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, George Akume and the National President of the Association Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Alabi Kolade David are set for the 18th Nigerian Local Government Chairmen Merit Award (LOGMA).

A statement by the coordinator, Prince Bayode Ojo, said the event would host prominent Nigerians and local government stakeholders in Abuja.

Prince Ojo said Senator Akume and David would be attending the conferment ceremony as Special Guest of honour and chairman respectively.

He said the annual event being organised by Mentor Communication Limited is aimed at giving honour to performing local government chairmen as to stimulate fair competition for service delivery.

Those to be honoured are Idri Ariyo (Oshodi Isolo), Victor Ebonka (Ika North East), Ekanem Brown (Mpat Enin), Prince Musibau Asafa (Oto Awori) and Ote Omoru (Akoko Edo).

Others are Dr. Frank Ugwu (Udenu), Abdulrahman Ajiya (Abaji Area Council), Dandare Dakko (Bakura), Abdulhakeem Olaoye (Osogbo South), Umar Kalgwai (Auyo) and Shawon Anthony (Guma).

The occasion would also be used to launch a special edition of the commemorative magazine: ‘Landmarks,’ which showcases the impactful achievements of the awardees.