From Gyang Bere, Jos

Minister for Intergovernmental Affairs and Special Duties, Sen. George Akume said Nigerians need to continue to foster peaceful coexistence as a way of preventing disasters and conflicts that dislocate development in rural communities in the country.

Akume disclosed this on Tuesday during a book lunch on Disaster and Conflict in Nigeria and described, Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong as a shining example for de-escalating violence and creating sustainable platform for mutual understanding and dialogue in Plateau.

He said Lalong has proven to be one of the examples of leaders who can be relied upon to galvanise people to do the right thing by embracing one another and peace and unity in Nigeria.

Former Deputy Senate President, Nasiru Mantu said the search for peace in Nigeria cannot succeed without people respecting one another.

He admonished that people should know that God is the creator of all while differences in tribe, religion, geography and even orientations are matters that cannot be blamed on humanity as people never chose where to be born or the families to be born in.

Mantu advised Nigerians to accept each other irrespective of religion and where they come from as human beings and stop fighting.

He said Governor Lalong has been able to achieve this by enabling people of various backgrounds to have a sense of belonging which has doused tensions and made peace possible in Plateau State.

Governor Lalong who praised the author of the book for conducting the research said peace remains his cardinal objective and as such, he will not relent in making sure that people work together to engender good relations.

He urged all Nigerians to support peaceful coexistence as conflicts do not only cause disasters, but leave a huge burden on development.