Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Tiv Youth Organization, (TYO) has asked the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, George Akume to tender an unreserved apology to the paramount ruler of the Tiv nation, the Tor Tiv, HRM Prof. James Ayatse, over what it described as Akume’s recent insults on the person and office of the Tiv paramount ruler.

Our correspondent gathered that Senator Akume had at a ceremony in Makurdi at the weekend, referred to the Tor Tiv as ‘Tor Parti’ (King of politics), a statement which the TYO, through its President General, Timothy Hembaor, described as scathing and derogatory.

“Akume did not stop at that, he went on to castigate the church in Benue State, calling pentecostal denominations (where the Tor Tiv fellowships) in particular as insignificant groups who have no electoral value.

The TYO equally urged President Muhammad Buhari to as a matter of urgency, to call his minister to order, stressing that it was not the first time that Senator Akume was casting aspersions on the integrity of the Tor Tiv and other leaders of the land.

“We as youths of Tiv land view Senator Akume’s utterances against the Tor Tiv and the entire Tiv traditional institution as sacrilegious, abominable and unacceptable coming from a supposed prominent son of Benue State.”

Hembaor noted that Akume’s claim that Tor Tiv played a key role in his defeat at the last general election was neither here nor there.

“How did the Tor Tiv cause Akume’s defeat? Was the paramount ruler part of INEC or did he prevent Akume’s supporters from voting for the senator,” Hembaor asked.

He said Senator Akume had not spared any Benue son or daughter from his vitriol since he lost his bid to return to the red chamber of the National Assembly adding that the disturbing trend had now moved against the chief custodian of the Tiv cultural heritage the Tor Tiv.

While positing that the Tor Tiv is not a politician and should not ne decked as one, the TYO warned that this should be the last time Senator Akume or anyone else hiding behind a political veil would make public statements against the Tor Tiv and other traditional rulers of the state.