Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Senator representing Benue South, Abba Moro, has described as unfounded, baseless and fictitious, claims by the Tiv Youth Advancement Vanguard that he was trying to create disaffection between Akume and the Tiv royal stool.

The group had in a statement signed by Tyohemba Denen, alleged that Senator Moro and his colleague, Gabriel Suswam, were trying to cause disaffection between Senator George Akume and the Tiv Traditional Council.

Denen who raised several other issues in the said statement, concluded by questioning Moro’s involvement in ‘Tiv affairs’ and cautioned him against “politicising the traditional throne of the Tiv nation.”

But in a swift reaction, Sen. Moro who spoke through his media aide, Ameh Godwin said although he is not a Tiv man, the fact that the Tor Tiv is the chairman of Benue State Council of Chiefs, and a respected monarch in the country, puts a moral burden on him to lend his voice in condemning any attempt to spit on the sacred Tiv traditional stool.

“As a man who preaches respect for elders and our traditional rulers, the senator cannot stand aloof and watch elders and the traditional institution molested and assaulted by anyone, no matter how highly placed.

“Senator Moro is a Benue man before becoming a senator. He’s adequately representing the good people of Benue South, undoubtedly, but while he does that and puts the senatorial district first, he will also fight the course of Benue State.

“The senators from Zones A and B have always stood by him, it’s good that he stands by them and the entire Tiv Nation to protect their traditional stool against any form of bully.