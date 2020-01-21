Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Senator representing Benue South Senatorial District, Sen. Abba Moro has said described as unfounded, baseless and fictitious, claims by the Tiv Youth Advancement Vanguar that he was trying to create disaffection between Akume and the Tiv royal stool.

The group had in a statement signed by one Tyohemba Denen, alleged that Senator Abba Moro and his colleague, Senator Gabriel Suswam, were trying to cause disaffection between Senator George Akume and the Tiv Traditional Council.

Denen who raised several other issues in the said statement, concluded by questioning Moro’s involvement in ‘Tiv affairs’ and cautioned him against “politicizing the traditional throne of Tiv nation.”

But in a swift reaction, Sen. Moro who spoke through his media aide, Ameh Comrade Godwin said although he is not a Tiv man, the fact that the Tor Tiv is the Chairman of Benue State Council of Chiefs, and a respected monarch in the country, puts a moral burden on him to lend his voice in condemning any attempt to spit on the sacred Tiv traditional stool by any individual or group.

“As a man who preaches respect for elders and our Traditional Rulers, the Comrade Senator cannot stand aloof and watch elders and the Traditional institution molested and assaulted by anybody, no matter how highly placed.

“Senator Moro is a Benue man before becoming a Senator. He’s adequately representing the good people of Benue South, undoubtedly, but while he does that and puts the Senatorial District FIRST, he will also fight the course of Benue State.

“The Senators from Zones A and B have always stood by him, it’s good that he stands by them and the entire Tiv Nation to protect their traditional stool against any form of bully.

Ameh who noted that Moro has nothing personal against Sen. Akume as both men are great friends who have high regards for one another however maintained that the strong mutual respect between them can never be erased.

He posited that as the political leader of Benue South, it’s not out of place for Moro to join political leaders from other Zones in the State to condemn an utterance that is capable of bringing to disrepute the traditional stool of the Tor Tiv or any Chief in the State.

Ameh therefore stated that Moro will continue to speak and fight for the cause of Benue South and Benue State at large, not minding whose ox is gored.