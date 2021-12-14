From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu has predicted that the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume would soon return to the PDP.

Ayu stated this in Gboko, the ancestral home of the Tiv nation on Monday during the mega decamping ceremony of the House of Representatives member for Gboko/Tarka constituency, John Dyegh.

“Your lost son, George Akume is coming back to the PDP. I am saying this based on what I know,” Ayu said.

The PDP Chairman, Akume’s erstwhile political godfather promised that the former Governor of the state and leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the north central will come back to the PDP as a prodigal son.

“I earlier prophesied that Akume would hold broom and he did. Now I am prophesying that he will come back to the PDP. When he comes back, do not reject him but make sure you rehabilitate him because where he is now, he is not thinking straight. He was a lost son, a prodigal son. Only rehabilitate him and make sure he thinks properly.”

Ayu who noted that Dyegh was a prodigal son who has seen the light and has returned home urged the PDP to heartily receive him and accord him all the necessary support.

On his part, Governor Samuel Ortom who maintained that the APC had failed in all respect welcomed Dyegh and all other decamped into the party even as he assured them that they would all be fairly treated.

Earlier in his speech, Hon. Dyegh said he took the decision to decamp from the APC into the PDP because the National Chairman is his uncle and the fact that Governor Ortom has been doing massive projects in the state.

Senators Gabriel Suswam, Abba Moro and Oker Jev, in their separate remarks noted that the umbrella of the PDP is large enough to accommodate everyone even as they harped on the need for all to be united to attract democracy dividends to the country and the state.

