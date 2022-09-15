Former Rivers United forward, Chijioke Akuneto, yesterday received the prestigious Eunisell Boot Award for the highest goal scorer in the Nigeria Professional Football League sponsored by Eunisell.

Akuneto scored 19 goals to beat other contenders to the award last season.

The company instituted the Eunisell Boot in 2018 to celebrate players in the domestic league and boost the involvement of corporate Nigeria in the growth of the domestic league.

Former Kano Pillars forward, Junior Lokosa, won the inaugural edition.

For his feat Akuneto received the Eunisell Boot and N3.8 million as Eunisell placed a premium value of N200, 000 per goal.

Speaking during the award presentation, Eunisell Group Managing Director, Chika Ikenga, represented by Manager, Corporate Finance, Kenneth Okeiyi, said: “Eunisell remains committed to sponsoring the Boot Award for players in the NPFL. It is our desire to inspire, recognise and celebrate the players.

“In addition, Eunisell believes the NPFL can develop into a top class league. We are proud of the players.”

An excited Akuneto, who was accompanied by his wife, Temitope, applauded Eunisell for recognizing players in the NPFL and expressed appreciation to his coaches as well as teammates at Rivers United.

“I was inspired by the feat of my former teammate, Stephen Odey and a former winner of the award, Silas Nwankwo, who is my friend.

“My Coach, Stanley Eguma and teammates, all contributed to my success.

“The Eunisell Boot is a challenge to do more,” he stated.

Akuneto already has a goal to his credit in the colours of Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

The Eunisell Boot presentation ceremony was also attended by External Solicitor (AK & Co. Solicitors), Ajibola Edwards, Head, International Business Eunisell, Iain Fraser, Tech Sales Manager, (Production Solutions), Gregg Harrison as well as MD/CEO MatchRoom Sports and Media Limited, Ojeikere Glover Aikhoje.