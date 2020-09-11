In a statement signed by Christian Egwuiyi (former PRO Akwaihedi Town Union Caretaker Committee and Admin Akwaihedi Nnewi South FB Media), Ichie Barr Sir David Akunwanne, becomes the (Ononwu 111) in the history of Akwaihedi following the demise of (Ononwu 11) Ichie Obens Okafor in Oct. 2019. Ichie Sir S.O. Ukwandu being the first Ononwu and served under Igwe A.O. Onyeazom, Obi 1 of Akwaihedi.

An Ononwu is the 2nd in hierarchy to the Igwe and head of the Royal Court (Ndi-Ichie) mandated to preside over the deliberations of the Traditional Cabinet Council in the absence of Igwe.