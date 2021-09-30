From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Following a series of killings of prominent Igbos in the South East, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has threatened to deal with whoever is involved in the murders.

The announcement comes in the aftermath of the apparent assassination of Dr Chike Akunyili, the husband of late NAFDAC Director General, Dora Akunyili, by gunmen at Nkpor Onitsha on Wednesday.

The Igbo separatist group in a statement by spokesperson Emma Powerful warned of a clandestine plot to kill prominent Igbo on October 1, with the murders to be pinned on the group’s armed security unit, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Powerful claimed that intelligence gathered by the group indicated that hoodlums are being recruited to cause mayhem under the guise of enforcing the group’s sit-at-home order.

‘We wish to place every resident of Biafra on red alert over plots by the enemies to unleash mayhem on innocent citizens under the guise of enforcing the sit-at-home order. Our volunteers and security operatives should be on alert in every part of Biafra land,’ Powerful stated.

‘We realise that some hoodlums working for our enemies would want to capitalise on this order and attack people and turn around and blame it on IPOB.’

‘IPOB through its intelligence units has discovered that the Nigerian establishment working in cohort with the Fulani Oligarchy has activated the second phase of their plan to take over Indigenous peoples ancestral lands.

‘Dr Mailafia revealed this plan of the Fulani to start targeted killings of prominent southerners has commenced in earnest with the gruesome murder of Dr Chike Akunyili. They will commit these murders and hide under the name of unknown gunmen to attack more innocent and prominent people during the sit-at-home.

‘These vampires who murdered Dr Chike Akunyili two days ago still want to sustain their murderous campaign in Biafra land but they will meet their waterloo. Our intelligence has revealed that they want to commit more atrocities on October 1st and blame it on IPOB.

‘According to the intelligence, these bloodsuckers want to also attack children in Biafra land to create the impression that IPOB is now attacking school children. Killing is never part of our mandate.

‘We are making it clear to all and sundry that if nothing is done to stop these senseless killings in our land by the enemies of Biafra, we will have no other option than to order ESN to leave the bushes and forests to towns and villages to flush out the Northern exported killer terrorists who are bent on killing and slaughtering our people in the name of unknown gunmen while mischievously blaming their atrocities on IPOB and ESN operatives,’ Powerful warned.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.