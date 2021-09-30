From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki and Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday, said the five Southeastern states have come under siege following the murder of Dr. Chike Akunyili, husband of the late Professor Dora Akunyili, former minister of information.

It said the killings in Anambra State in the last couple of days call for deep retrospection.

Amb. Okey Emuche, secretary general of the organisation, stated this in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State during a prayer summit organised by Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), South East chapter to mark World Igbo Day.

Emuche, who represented President-General of the organisation, Professor George Obiozor, during the summit, called on Biafra agitators to take a pause in their agitations and understand what is confronting the Igbo nation.

“We need to take a pause in the Igbo nation, we need to seek the face of God. We need to think about today, the Igbo nation is under siege with killings. A video was sent to me, the husband of the late Dr. Dora Akunyili, was brutally murdered. If you see the video, if you don’t hold yourself very well, you won’t be able to do anything.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness at the gruesome killing of Dr Chike Akunyili.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari enjoined security agencies and leaders of thought to work harder to bring an end to the violence being unleashed on innocent Nigerians in the region.

The president assured the grieving families who lost their loved ones in the incident that the perpetrators of the heinous act will face both the judgment of man, and that of God.

He said he shares the pain of the offspring of Professor and Dr Akunyili, their families and friends whose lives will never remain the same after the inhuman and reprehensible act that happened in Onitsha, Anambra State.

He said he has fond memories of working with the late Dora Akunyili at the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF) and Nigerians will never forget the memory of the amazon, who distinguished herself as a courageous, dependable and patriotic citizen.

