Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has condemned in the strongest terms the gruesome murder of Dr. Chike Akunyili, husband of the late former Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Dora Akunyili, describing it as an act of wickedness in the highest order, which must be condemned in all ramifications.

Dr. Akunyili was murdered, on Tuesday, at Eke Nkpor, on his way from Onitsha to Enugu. His dastard killing has attracted condemnations from all and sundry across the country.

Governor Uzodimma not only condemned the murder of the medical doctor, but harped on the need to ensure that the perpetrators are unmasked and brought to book.

The governor said: “I, on behalf of the Government and good people of Imo State, commiserate with the Akunyili family, the government and good people of Anambra State over this inhumane act.

“As we pray for the repose of his soul, I believe the government at the State, region and federal would continue to improve our security architecture against these elements and ensure the perpetrators are brought to book.”

