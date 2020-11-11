Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Secretary, All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator James Akpanudoedehe, has assured party stakeholders that the unity of the party in Akwa Ibom State is more important to him than his governorship ambition.

Reacting to the report credited to him that he is the authentic party’s candidate for the governorship election in Akwa-Ibom State in 2023, he urged stakeholders to rally round the party in the state rather than playing up 2023 divisive and factional ambitions.

The APC chieftain insisted that the report is a misrepresentation of the facts clearly expressed at a recent media briefing he granted.

Akpanudoedehe argued that the true position is that the party has to be rooted in the state for anybody to use as a veritable platform to pursue his or her political ambitions.

“What we are asking from all APC stakeholders in Akwa Ibom State is that we all need to come together to build APC in our state and in the entire South-South geopolitical zone. It is only when we are firmly rooted on the ground that the platform becomes viable for individual aspirations. Let’s build the party before we talk of 2023,” he stated.

He said that part of the building process is the ongoing reconciliation and peacebuilding effort of the party now anchored by the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Committee, adding that he deserves the support of all party faithful across the country.

Udoedehe maintained that the CECPC has done much in restoring confidence in the party across all geopolitical zones, citing the successful resolution of the intractable leadership and factional crisis that divided the party in Cross River State, as an example.

He also urged all loyal members of APC in Akwa-Ibom and the South-south geopolitical zone to take full advantage of the party’s membership registration soon to commence across the country to renew their stake in the governing party.