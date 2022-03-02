From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel chosen successor, Pastor Umo Eno, continues to gain endorsements from critical stakeholders in the state ahead of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primaries.

The flurry of endorsements is coming on the heels of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s announcement of Pastor Eno, the States Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, as his preferred successor, a declaration that stakeholders insist was a masterstroke that had saved the state the stress and distraction of the internal wrangling associated with party primaries contestation for the governorship seat.

The Akwa-Ibom State Executive Council had on February 15 unanimously endorsed Eno as Governor Emmanuel’s successor, followed by the entire 26 members of the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly, which on Wednesday, February 16, also unanimously adopted Eno as the candidate of the PDP that will be elected as the next governor of the state.

The coast became clearer for Eno ahead of PDP governorship primaries, as statutory delegates, particularly those from Ikot-Ekpene, the political hub of the state have also adopted him. That was followed by his unanimous endorsement by delegates from Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika at a mega meeting in Abak on February 20.

Gaining more ground ahead of other governorship aspirants in the state, Pastor Eno has also secured the endorsements of professionals, businessmen circles as well as student community in Akwa Ibom State.

Professionals and businessmen under the aegis of Professionals for Development in Akwa Ibom rose from its strategy meeting on Monday, February 7, in Abuja and announced their support for Eno.

National Coordinator of the group Engr Ufot Akan Umoren described the choice of Eno as ‘a reflection of the shared expectation of the people in their quest to continue the sustainable peace and development in the state.’

Adopting Eno, the student community in Akwa Ibom, on February 26 declared him the sole candidate of the students for the governorship election in the state.

The National Association of Nigerians Students (NANS) Zone B adopted Pastor Eno via a motion by its Public Relations Officer, Comrade Utibe Ekanem and seconded by the Student Union Government President, University of Uyo, Comrade Wisdom Emmanuel and resolved to mobilise student structures to ensure his victory at the polls.

Already, religious bodies in the state are also endorsing Pastor Eno as the preferred candidate in the election. On Tuesday, February 22, 2022, the Akwa Ibom State Territory of the Apostolic Church, Nigeria declared its total support for Pastor Eno’s aspiration.

The chairman of the territory, Apostle EI Uye, who declared the position of the church congratulated Governor Emmanuel for his decision which noted was in line with the ‘will of God for the state’.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Aniekan Bassey, as well as a former deputy governor of the state and political leader of Oron nation, Chief Etim Okpoyo, among other prominent leaders in the state have also endorsed Pastor Eno.