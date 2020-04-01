Joe Effiong, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Government has acquired 13 new ventilators preparatory of any emergency occasioned by coronavirus pandemic, even as the state is yet to record any positive victim of the disease.

Governor Udom Emmanuel, on tour of the Ibom Multi-Specialty Hospital in Uyo to inspect the newly acquired medical facilities, yesterday, said: “I came here with the experts so that we can have a look to see that those things work well. We wanted the 13 ventilators checked to be sure they are working very well, even though we don’t have any incident of the COVID-19 in the state now.”

The governor said his administration would continue to be proactive in providing healthcare facilities in Akwa Ibom State in line with his premium on the health of his people.

While commending the Chief Medical Director of the hospital and the Commissioner for Health on the level of improvement, Emmanuel said the visit was also to “ensure they have expanded the number of beds we ordered to accommodate extra 20 facilities in case of any emergency and I’m happy with what I’ve seen.

“It is not just to check the state of preparedness that we came, it’s to make sure what we’ve put on ground are functional and are working well.”

He expressed satisfaction with the state of facility available in the intensive care unit, emergency theatre, ventilators for adults and babies as well as other state-of-the-art equipment recently acquired by the state government, and expressed satisfaction with the new emergency theatre his administration put in place at the facility.