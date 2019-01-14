Evaristus Bassey

The other day I saw a post on WhatsApp that had a long table filled with all kinds of alcoholic beverages and a host of black persons sitting around the table ready to drink. What was even more interesting was the rider, a comment to the effect that we Africans know how to come together to buy alcohol but cannot come together to do business.

Someone had remarked equally that when there is an exchange of goods between an African nation and a European or Asian one, we call it international trade but when it is an exchange of goods and services between neighbouring African nations, we term it smuggling. It is no wonder then that while India has become Nigeria’s largest trade partner and it is easy to call up the numbers in trade between Nigeria and European and Asian countries it is really hard to quantify the actual trade between Nigeria and such neighbouring African nations as Cameroon, Gabon, and Equatorial Guinea.

I am interested in these countries because of their contiguity with the South South region of Nigeria. A lot of people would be surprised to learn that geographical distance between Calabar and Lagos is farther than Calabar to Douala, Calabar to Libreville and Calabar to Malabo. Geographical distance between Calabar and Lagos is 571km; whereas Calabar to Libreville is 522km and Calabar to Douala is 183km and Calabar to Malabo is 142km. Assuming the black person was really to be a correct thinking being concerned with the common good and not his selfish or tribal acquisitions, wouldn’t there be a regional strategy to develop tourism between these contiguous capital cities?

I think an opportunity arises in the about to be established Ibom Air belonging exclusively to Akwa Ibom State. I have only seen the executive jet parked usually at the Victor Attah International Airport purchased by the previous government; however the news of additional air planes to make up an airline that would be run like a private enterprise complete with international aviation standards really makes me happy. I see Emmanuel Udom as an innovative and conscientious governor.