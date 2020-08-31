Joe Effiong, Uyo

A new Commissioner of Police has once again been posted to Akwa Ibom State.

Mr Andy Amiengheme, the new Commissioner, resumed duty on Monday to take over from Imohimi Edgal as 30th commissioner of police in the state, making Akwa Ibom one of the states with the highest turnover of police chiefs since its creation in 1987.

Speaking with Daily Sun on his arrival in Uyo on Monday, Mr Amiengheme said his duty in the state was to protect lives and property of the people in the state ‘within the ambit of the law so the they would be able to sleep with their two eyes closed.

‘All I’m asking for is the co-operation of the citizens because security is everyone’s business; so everyone must work hand-in-hand in view of the new consciousness of community policing,

‘I’m told in Akwa Ibom there are pretty crimes and interstate crimes that happen occasionally. But I want to assure you that enough security measures would be put in place to ensure that such is checked.

‘Mark my words, between now and a short while, you’re going to see the difference because we’re going to come out with a new measure to contain them,’ the new Commissioner declared.

A further press.release by the command PPRO, Mr Fredrick Nnudam (CSP), said the new police chief holds a Masters Degree in Public Administration (MPA) from Lagos State University and a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) Degree in Economics from Bendel State University, now Ambrose Alli University.

‘The Senior Officer was appointed into the Nigeria Police Force as a cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1988. He has served the force meritoriously in various capacities within and outside the country, among which are: Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations (DOPS), Bayelsa State Command; and, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zonal Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (ZCIID), Calabar.

‘Internationally, CP Amiengheme Andrew, fdc has served in two United Nations Missions as IPTF Station Bugojno and Gradisca Station Commander in Bosnia Herzegovinia. Also, he served as a pioneer peace keeper under United Nations Mission in Kosovo; and Peace Keeping in the African Mission, Dafur, Sudan (AMIS), where he was in charge of Maintenance at Joint Logistics (JLOC) of the Missions Headquarters, El-Fashir.

‘The Commissioner of Police, who is a reputable Administrative and Operational Officer, has affirmed the need to strengthen visibility and community based partnership in policing in line with the policy thrust of the Inspector General of Police and international best practices to bring crime to the barest minimum in the State. He therefore requests the good people of Akwa Ibom State to accord him the needed support for effective and efficient policing of the State,’ Nnudam stated.