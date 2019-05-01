Joe Effiong, Uyo

Legal team of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for Akwa Ibom State, Nsima Ekere, has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of frustrating its case by denying the team access to materials used in the election.

Leader of the team, Chief Victor Iyanam, has consequently written to the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mike Igini, accusing him of disobeying tribunal orders and bias against Ekere.

The tribunal had on April 15 ordered INEC to allow Ekere’s legal team, which is challenging the governorship election of Governor Udom Emmanuel to inspect the materials used for the conduct of the March 9 governorship election, which the incumbent governor and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Udom Emmanuel, won.

However, Chief Iyanam told newsmen that INEC has persistently refused Ekere’s legal team access to the election materials, contrary to the order of the tribunal.

In his letter, dated April 26, Iyanam said: “We are however distressed by the delay, refusal and unwholesome excuses given by your office for non-compliance with the order of the Election Petition Tribunal of the April 15, 2019 in Petition No. EPT/AKS/GOV/01/2019.”

Some of the excuses given by INEC, according to Iyanam, include non-availability of the materials as a result of transport challenges in bringing them from the local government areas, inadequate staff to carry out those duties and the fact that INEC staff are busy with Senator Godswill Akpabio’s inspections.

He noted that the excuses were untenable in the light of the short period of time “to prove our case at the Election Petition Tribunal,” adding, “we regret to state that your staff appear to be acting the script of the PDP.”

Iyanam further said the Akwa Ibom REC’s action amount to “deliberate frustration” of the APC, Ekere and his legal team.

While insisting that APC would not accept any delay, Iyanam, who is a former attorney general and commissioner for justice in Akpabio’s administration in the state asked and threatened: “What agenda is Igini pursuing? We will commit Igini and INEC for contempt of court.”

He wondered why the REC is hiding the materials and frustrating inspections if INEC had conducted the elections well.

When contacted, Igini declined to speak on the matter but promised to address the media within the week to clear any issue on the activities of INEC that may interest the public.