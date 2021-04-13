From Joe Effiong, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State chapter of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) has formally nullified the state leadership status conferred on the Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, by a faction of the party.

The party has similarly declared all party factional leaderships by at different stakeholders meetings null and void as a means of bringing peace and sanity to the party ahead of 2023 general elections.

Addressing party elders at all levels in Uyo, yesterday, during the second stakeholders meeting, the state Caretaker Committee Chairman, Dr. Ita Udosen, said it was necessary to collapse all the factions into one fold to avoid disunity and crisis of confidence that robbed the party of victory in in 2019.

Dr. Udosen observed that the party structure was under caretaker arrangements pending when it would conduct party congresses in the next three months. He said as such, every leadership status accorded to any stakeholder at any meeting in the state stood nulified for peace to reign.

“For now, the party at the national level has no BoT nor Caucus. In the same vein, the party at the state is yet to setup its caucus as well.

“The State Executive Committee (SEC) of the party, therefore, appeal to all our leaders to sheath their swords on this issue until congresses are conducted for a substantive structure of the party to take over.

“The SEC of the party wishes to reaffirm its earlier stand regarding the purported leadership declaration of March 28, 2021 as a nullity and of no effect till such a time the State party Caucus will be constituted, inaugurated and would meet with SEC to decide on the Leadership of the party in the State.

“This will preferably take place after the Congresses and will convey legitimacy on whosoever will emerge.”

In an eight-point communnque issued and adopted at the end of the stakeholders’ meeting, it disassociated itself from purported stakeholders meeting that endorsed the Niger Delta Minister Senator Godswill Akpabio as leader of the party in the state.

“That the stakeholders endorse the decision of the State Executive Committee (SEC) to declare as a nullity the unilateral proclamation and announcement of Sen. Godswill Akpabio as the State Party Leader of APC in gross violation of the Party’s Constitution in the unauthorised and illegal Stakeholders meeting of Sunday, March 28, 2021.”

The party commended the national leadership and appreciated the National Secretary, Senator John James Udoedehe, for supporting the party in Akwa Ibom.