From RomanusUgwu, Abuja

Stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Akwa Ibom state chapter, have backed DIG Udom Ekpoudum (retd) to contest the Akwa-Ibom North West (Ikot Ekpene) Senatorial District in the 2023 general elections.

The stakeholders, in a communique at the end of a meeting of the Senatorial District (Ikot Ekpene) hinged their choice of Ekpoudum on fairness and equity in representation, arguing that since the creation of the state, the Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency is the only zone that has not produced a senator.

The communique, signed by over 50 delegates and made available to newsmen in Abuja, indicated that the motion was moved by the Senatorial Chairman, Dr. Amadu Atai and seconded by his Co-Chairman, Godwin Afangideh.

According to the communique; “that the Akwa-Ibom North West (Ikot Ekpene) Senatorial District Senatorial seat so zoned to Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency for the 2023 elections, call on DIG Udom Ekpoudom (rtd) to run for the office of the Senate for the Senatorial District on the platform of the APC in 2023.”

The meeting which was attended by members from the 10 Local Government Areas that made up the District, also deliberated extensively on the state of affairs in the Senatorial District as it affects the APC.

“The meeting deliberated extensively on the Senatorial District zoning arrangement, as it affects the four Federal Constituencies that make up the District. From the data provided at the meeting, it was observed that: “Ini/Ikono Federal Constituency had its slots for two tenures with Sen. Aloysius Etok;

“Ikot Ekpene/Essien Udim/Obot Akara Federal Constituency had its share for five tenures since inception of democracy in Nigeria from 1963 with Sen. Raymond Umoh, Sen. Nsima Akpabio, Sen. Emmanuel Ibokessien, HE, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, CON and Sen. Christopher Ekpenyong;

“Ukanafun/OrukAnam Federal Constituency had its share for three tenures with Sen. Donald Etiebet, Sen. Akaninyene Ukpanah and Sen. Itak Bob Ekarika and Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency had none till date.

“In view of the forgoing, the meeting resolved as follows: the meeting also did an assessment of the performance of the party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and lauded the Chairman of the Committee and governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni and the National Secretary, Sen. John Akpanudoedehe for piloting the affairs of the party since two years ago.