The Akwa Ibom State Government has announced the appointment of Africa’s leading hospitality management- Icon Hotels & Resort Nigeria as managers of its Uyo based 5-star Ibom Hotels and Golf Resort located in a bid to further grow Tourism and Hospitality potentials of the state as economic activities resume nationwide.

Performing the handover ceremony, on behalf of the state government, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Akparawa Ephraim Inyang-Eyen, charged the Icon Hotel & Resort management team to bring their globally rated authentic African hospitality infused expertise to bear in managing the hotel.

While congratulating Icon Hotel & Resort on the appointment, the Governor Mr Udom Emmanuel stressed the need to onboard innovative ideas in attracting patronage for the hotel and the overall tourism development of the state. He also reiterated the government’s commitement to supporting the new managers in the discharge of their duties as both parties collectively ensuring Ibom Hotel becomes one of the leading hotel brands in Africa

Governor Emmanuel said, “We expect that in the next 12 months the hotel should manifest a new culture and environment to attract patronages” urging the new management to shun victimisation of workers and stressed the need for them to use those already working there, especially those who are good at their jobs.

In response, Fred Maina, the Chairman of Icon Hotel Group Africa, thanked the government for trusting their competence and expertise in turning around the fortunes of the hotel for good. According to the respected hospitality management czar, the next 12 months will see the hotel recording tuned up customer experiences in services, refreshed ambience and world class trained personnel. It will also see the hotel significantly contributing to the states revenue with increased inflow of tourist and businesses.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr. Orman Esin, thanked the governor for his resolve in ensuring that Akwa Ibom state remains a destination of choice and for allowing private sector participation in the development of the states’ economy, saying the initiative has brought about added value chain.