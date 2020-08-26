Joe Effiong, Uyo

Akwa Ibom state government has approved a new policy to deepen the participation and inclusion of women in critical decision-making in governent.

The decision which was sequel to a presentation made by the state commissioner for woman afffairs and social.welfare, Dr Ini Adiakpan at the start executive at this week’s state executive councll.

There are only three female commissioners in the state manning education, agriculture and women affairs ministries.

Daily Sun could not ascertain whether the decision was as a result of the observed shrinking number of female members in the state executive council.

Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Mr. Ini Ememobong who briefed journalists at the end of the meeting presided over by the state Gov Udom Emmanuel, said the attainment of gender equity

must remain a target for persons in public and private service.

The council also directed the state attorney general to take urgent steps towards the establishment of an audit Service Commission as critical element for increased transparency in public finance management.

The Council also gave teeth to Public Private Partnership (PPP) management model for Ibom Hotels and Golf Resort to be activated soon. This decision followed the full year report of the facility was submitted by the Acting General Manager.

It also resolved to expedite action to formally open the Dakkada Luxury Estate, a low density housing estate, designed to offer a world class residence to high net worth people.