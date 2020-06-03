Joe Effiong, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ndueso Ekwere, has urged the well to-do people in the state to come to the aid of the church which appears to be affected economically by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking with Daily Sun as a follow-up to the guidelines for the reopening on churches recently released by CAN, Ekwere said since nearly 99.9 percent of Akwa Ibom people are Christians who belong to different churches, it has become imperative that they contribute their quota to the sustenance of their places of worship just as they do to their personal businesses.

Ekwere, who admitted not knowing the number of churches in the state, said it would not be completely right to expect government to provide palliatives that would sustain all the churches whereas all the rich people who are doing well in business or occupying enviable positions in government are members of the ailing churches.

He said he had equally raised the issue with government that the easiest way to provide for the poor is through the church; but lamented the high number of churches and clergymen in the state.