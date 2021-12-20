Governor of Akwa Ibom State of Nigeria, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, is a deliberate man. Well, that is either a virtue or vice, or both; depending per time on who’s judging and the circumstance. Take the annual ritual called Akwa Ibom Christmas carols festival, for instance. The Deep South state chief executive who gets called names over his abstemious or frugal mannerism has, six years and counting, not only kept faith with the global record-breaking event but also raised the stakes each year.

When the 2021 edition -tagged The Return- took place last Friday, at its now permanent home -Ibom Hall Arena- the world did not have to wait too long for the Udom panel of judges at home and abroad to emerge from the trenches. As usual, it was 8 to 2. The tiny minority judgment tried to argue that the event was a wasteful adventure; that it was not well organised; that there was not enough local content; that this, that that. Clearly, man cannot not criticise even when he knows he should be standing up with all others who are already performing an ovation!

Of course, this writer agrees -as with every human enterprise- that there’s still need as well as room for improvement vis-a-vis edition 2022 slated for Friday, December 16. However, only a cynic or sadist or one blinded by envy or hate or rage or all would deny that, in terms of planning and execution, in terms of attendance and performance, in terms of everybody and everything, this Grade A event was nothing but topnotch -and that, 95%. Therefore, one is compelled to join the 80% alarming majority to salute the governor for releasing funding for the exercise, also co-sponsored by Zenith and Fidelity banks. The first lesson to glean herefrom is that, with Gov. Emmanuel, even so-called non-economic ideas in the short run could be funded so long as the progenitor is a class act.

The man may not be as difficult with money as even some of us on his team believe. He is just someone who needs to be double sure. To be double sure, he needs to double check -and, to double check takes time. Also, rather than criticise the cost implications -whatever they are- methinks this angle ought to be greeted as proof that this economist banker professional in politics is so deliberate and conscious of how he deploys state resources.

Which takes this discourse naturally to the next man standing. Dear world -please rise and with your hands, with your mouth and with your everything- celebrate the iconic thinker, the special minister, the global award-winning radio personality, the ideas legend for every season, Mr. Aniekpeno Tom Mkpanang. It’s just incredible that this Ikot Akpa Nkuk, Ukanafun, Akwa Ibom, Nigerian, African world citizen had simply set out to be a fine artist, a teacher, a compere. He remains these surely, and has already achieved so much for the good of all of us but continues to reinvent and reinvest himself to metamorphose in ways that defy human comprehension.

I, Michael BUSH, had since given up seeking to understand either the man or his mind. His looks, reticence and publicity-shyness belie the introvert’s monumental brain power or inner depth and monstrous creativity. His is without a doubt a milestone in life journeys. Thankfully, he enjoys the fortune of being recognised and appreciated -something only a few in that league get to receive in their lifetime!

Radio presentation and event compere -hitherto thought small jobs- were virgins until the mercurial Aniekpeno Tom Mkpanang touched them. Not only did they lose their innocence under his watch, he also crafted the arts into mermaid-like brides. Plus power, money and fame now in tow as sure banker accompaniments, everyone suddenly wants to become this or these. Mr. Mkpanang’s now rested compelling Sunday evening show, Something to Remember, won accolades locally, nationally and internationally as the longest running radio programme and for its ingenuity.

Like play like play, he became State Master of Ceremonies and when then President Olusegun Obasanjo came visiting, then Gov. Victor Attah could not but allow the presidential fiat that moved him to Aso Rock Villa. He was there until then new governor, now Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, brought him back this time as Director of Protocol. Again, Mr. Mkpanang made much more of protocol than we all knew it. That was how he added something as bland as Christmas carols to his long list of magical reinventions.

Today, Akwa Ibom Christmas carols is a festival. It yearly draws participants and guests and tourists from around the country and the globe. There’s no gainsaying the fact it blesses the state and its eight million people spiritually, economically, aesthetically, physically and what have you. Furthermore, it has grown so big that at some point it shattered records enough to be noted and allotted space in Guinness World Records.

I don’t say all I have said just because I am an Akwaibomight. Wikipedia is my witness. ‘Akwa Ibom Christmas Carols Festival is a large gathering of carol singers in Nigeria. A concert featuring 25,272 carol singers at Uyo, Akwa Ibom, Nigeria, with Guinness World Records representatives in attendance, was officially certified as the largest such gathering in the world by Guinness World Records on December 13, 2014, against a former record of 15,674 carol singers which was achieved the previous year (December 15, 2013) by a group called CENTI in Bogotá, Colombia.’

The old and new testaments of Akwa Ibom Christmas carols festival deserve only praise. As with previous editions, BUSH HOUSE NIGERIA featured in the media build-up. For this year, our outside broadcast crew and I had the rare privilege two Saturdays ago of recording a tour interview with Mr. Mkpanang as his team and he readied the venue for the 2021 event. Although all we saw at the time were skeletons, it was not difficult as he talked for us to piece together a mental picture of the beauty that both the venue and the event would be on D-Day.

No exaggeration, the picturesqueness and the beautiful performances were and remain refreshing bragging rights for the state. That’s something I think we ought to feast on and celebrate. The creativity that goes into the making of Akwa Ibom Christmas carols festival is so huge and therefore more than enough to persuade every critic, every sadist, every hater. Its other commendable aspect is the human and material content.

The criticism that there’s too much extraneous content is malicious and erroneous. The workforce that prepares all-year-long for the one-day event is 100% local. So too the massive Promiseland choir. So too the band.

The truth though is that the grouse of these critics is about importing leading pastors and music ministers as if the state is not self-sufficient. That is a fair grouse but if we need to sell Akwa Ibom Christmas carols festival as a global brand, we must allow its packaging the way Mr Mkpanang and company have been doing rather than insist on making it a clannish prototype. Fortunately, Gov. Udom Emmanuel’s Dakkada philosophy is resetting mindsets and instilling the spirit of greatness. With an emerging songster like the ‘Owo Do’ sensation, Bobby Friga, rising so fast to share a global stage with Daddy G.O. Enoch Adeboye and Bishop Thomas Dexter Jakes and performing superbly, there’s no telling what impact that would have on him and other youngsters!

… To be continued next Monday