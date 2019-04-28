Football clubs in Akwa Ibom State, South South region of Nigeria, have agreed to stay away from future Aiteo Cup competition, alleging poor organisation of the tournament in the state.

Club owners met on Friday, in Uyo, the state capital, following a decision by the State Football Association to disqualify ALGON Boys

FC, the team that defeated a premier league side, Akwa United, 3-1, in the quarter-finals of the competition, popularly known as the FA Cup, played at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium. A spokesman for the club stakeholders, Emmanuel Ufot, accused the state FA of not encouraging the growth of the game in the state.

Akwa United later petitioned the state FA, alleging that ALGON Boys included the name of a registered Akwa United player in their team list for the said tie. The disciplinary panel headed by Professor Ignatius Uruk affirmed that the said player, Imo Emmanuel Ukpong, a goalkeeper, is an Akwa United staff and, therefore, disqualified the one month old team. They consequently rewarded the match to the premier league club.

A club owner, John Ekpenyong, said the player was not registered by Akwa United for the competition.