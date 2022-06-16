Akwa Ibom Commissioner for Education, Mrs Idongesit Etiebet, has urged Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) to engage in more activities that will promote investigative reporting.

Etiebet made the call when the leadership of NAWOJ in Akwa Ibom visited her in Uyo on Wednesday.

The commissioner said that female journalists in the country should do more in terms of investigative reporting.

She said that the society would be better if journalists would dig deep into activities of public officers.

The official said that investigative reporting would make a journalist to stand out.

The commissioner also urged journalists to ensure balance and objectivity.

”As journalists, we should strive to promote truth, expose crime and make the society a better place.

”It is important to always dig deep, get to the root of the matter, unearth the truth and inform the public adequately,” she said.

Earlier NAWOJ Chairperson in Akwa Ibom, Nsikak Okon, said that the association was committed to enhancing professional competencies of female journalists.

She said that the NAWOJ chapter had mapped out activities to celebrate its current executives’ first 100 days in office.

The NAWOJ chairperson said that the focus of the programme would be advocacy for more parental attention for the boy-child.

”We shall visit schools in the three sentorial districts in the state to hold conversations with critical stakeholders.

”There is need to give more attention to the boy-child. The society needs to look this way,” she said.

Okon also said that the programme would feature a one-day gender reporting training for women journalists. (NAN)