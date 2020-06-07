Joe Effiong, Uyo,

Akwa Ibom state police command has confirmed the death of two natives of Inem community in Oruk Anam local government area of the state alleged to have been killed by recurrent cult rivalry.

Consequently, residents of the community are said to have fled their homes following the death of the two persons on Saturday in a renewed cult clash between Debam and Iceland confraternities in the area

It was gathered that one of the victims, a chief security officer, Ufot Johnson Uwah popularly known in the community as ” A Raggae”. He allegedly worked with a construction company handling Ikot Ibritam -Inen Ekeffe/ Ukanafun road construction in Akwa Ibom state while the other victim was simply identified as “Papa Lucky” from Etok Inen village

A resident of the community, Mrs Nko EtukUdoh told journalists the two bodies were found on Saturday morning along a lonely footpath leading to the neighbouring village

“We woke up this morning to see two bodies lying on the footpath leading to another village. On inspection, we discovered that it was our brother, Ufot Johnson Uwah, known in the community as “A Raggae” and the other one ” Papa Lucky “from Etok Inen village. We were shocked.

“A Raggae was lying down still wearing his boots and bare bodied but blood was oozing out from the nose, showing that he had a scuffle with his assailants while “Papa Lucky was lying down with his clothes intact.”

She said the elder brother of the deceased, Iboro Johnson Uwah, with the village head called the police in OrukAnam who rushed to evacuate to bodies to the mortuary.

UdoEtuk explained that Ufot Johnson Uwah ” A Raggae” was a youth activist and socialite before he was engaged by the construction company handling road project in the community while “Papa Lucky was a speedboat driver that ferry foodstuff and passengers from the community waterfront to Bonny Island in Rivers State.

Another eyewitness who pleaded anonymity said “A Raggae” was the chairman of Inen Vigilante Task Force and had worked to secure the area against burglary before the construction firm employed him as chief security officer.

He said two months ago when cult war led to the killing six persons in the community, the deceased was invited by the police but he turned down the invitation

“After the killing of two soldiers on this road last year, the company handed over security at the site to ” A Raggae ” but last month one the persons killed during cult clash was a company staff who was cut to pieces. Today, the chief security officer of the company and another person have been killed. As soon I’m through with you here, I would carry my bags and leave this village,” he lamented

Our correspondent gathered that after last month cult clash in the community the police raided the home of the chief security officer carting away over 12 motorcycles, fridges and other items invited him ( the deceased) to the state police headquarters in Ikot Akpan Abia, Uyo but he refused to attend.

The PRO of the state police command, Mr Fredricks Nnudam, while confirming the story said: “I just received a report from the DPO that there was a cult-related case in the area and two persons have been confirmed dead. And some persons have been arrested in connection with the killing. I don’t know the number of persons arrested for now .

“ But two persons have been confirmed dead. The Commissioner of Police has directed the anti cultism unit of the command to take charge of the area. So for now, the police have taken control by patrolling the area to ensure that there is law and order.”