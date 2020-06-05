Following the nomination of Lamido Yuguda as the Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) by President Muhammadu Buhari, the umbrella body of Akwa Ibom indigenes resident in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja under the aegis of Akwa Ibom Community, has appealed to the President to rescind his decision.

President Muhammadu Buhari had written to the Nigerian Senate to confirm Lamido Yuguda, a former director at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as the Director General of the Commission.

The president also sought the confirmation of Reginald C Karausa, Ibrahim D Boyi, and Obi Joseph as full-time commissioner of SEC. Furthermore, the Senate Committee on Capital Markets on Wednesday screened the new Director-General designate, Lamido Yuguda, and commissioners of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

However, the community, in a statement, urged the presidency to reconsider the confirmation of Mary Uduk who has been on acting capacity for the past two and half years. The President General, Akwa Ibom Community, Abuja, Aniefiok Ibah, explained that the demand for Uduk’s immediate confirmation should not be seen from the narrow prism of ethnic polarity and tribal solidarity but a patriotic move to further lend its support towards consolidating on the reformatory initiatives she has brought into the system over the years.

Aniefiok said, “Our call for her immediate confirmation will also provide a veritable platform for the President, Muhammadu Buhari to purge himself of perceived ethnic and religious jingoism that has brought about lopsided appointments in his cabinet in the past 5 years.

At a time when the campaign for women inclusiveness and affirmative action is at its peak, failure to confirm Mary Joseph Uduk the substantive Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will be a collective assault on our hard working, resourceful and productive women”.

According to him, with the economy being at a crossroad birthed by the devastating effects of COVID-19, the consequences of sacrificing Uduk’s decades of gainful experience and expertise on the altar of tribal consideration will further strain the strength of Nigerian economy and rob the country of the opportunities and consolidation agenda her confirmation will certainly birth.

He argued that the SEC under Uduk’s leadership as the acting Director General of the Commission, has been vibrant as continous implementation of the initiatives of the Capital Market Master Plan has seen her administration cutting through complexities yet delivered on the stakeholders’, government’s and the Commission’s goals.

Uduk represents a class of the “midas touch” where positive results and fortunes can be milked from any circumstances. Significantly, Akwa Ibom Women just like the male counterpart are known to be industrous, humble, Intelligent, schooled, forthright, faithful, disciplined, and loyal to leadership and constituted authorities among other admiring virtues. All these good virtues and more are found in Mary Joseph Uduk. It is equally common knowledge that the reward for good work is more work.

This situation therefore triggered this question; Does Mary Joseph Uduk not deserving of more work through a confirmation as the Substantive Director Of Securities and Exchange Commission base on her visible achievements? Of course the response is in affirmative.

It is also imperative to state that while we admit the prerogative of the President to appoint whom he deems to work with, appointments into key positions must represent the multiplicity of Nigeria’s ethnic and religious linens. Akwa Ibom as “the goose that lays the golden egg” in the oil sector in Nigeria ironically has not been adequately rewarded with federal appointments. To say the least, we have been undeniably deprived of the opportunity to serve at the top echolen of our career, as shown by the removal of our capable daughter, Mary Uduk.”

Aniefiok thereafter appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to do the needful, forward the name of Mary Joseph Uduk to the National Assembly for confirmation, without further delay.