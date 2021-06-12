JOE EFFIONG, UYO

A N150 million rehabilitation fund has been launched as a relief for the people of Enwang, in Mbo local government area of Akwa Ibom State who have in recent times suffered several communal attacks allegedly by their neighbouring communities in Uda clan, still in the same local government area, over disputed farmlands .

The supposedly solemn event which was held at Methodist School field on Saturday on the theme; “Never Again, Enwang Elaha Ela”, was however turned into a semi-carnival with attendance of dignitaries from all walks of life, and spiced up with traditional display , dances and top notch performances by artistes from the locality

Setting the tone for the event, former commissioners for Rural Development and that of Information, Mr Effiong Abia and Engineer Ita Awak, respectively, spoke about reawakening the consciousness of the people and the need to strengthen the bond of brotherliness and unity in the community.

They however assured the people that the ugly orgy of violence reportedly masterminded by their aggressive neighbours would never happen again.

The community in a welcome address presented by Major General Isidore Henry Edet (rtd), painted a gloomy picture of the ‘unprovoked’ attacks in which property valued at several millions of naira were destroyed, nine persons killed ,of whom four were beheaded, while 25 sustained injuries even as shops were looted thus affecting the means of livelihoods of the victims.

“We stoutly resisted the urge to be provoked or to seek vengeance. This is because we our deference to age long paternal, maternal, marriage and other filial relationships between us and Uko Nteghe Uda people. As a matter of fact, there is hardly any family in Enwang that does not have cousins, grand children, in laws and others in Uko Nteghe Uda’’, they said.

The said further that; “This enlightened but seeming cowardice is also based on our hope and trust in the leadership of His Excellency, the governor of Akwa Ibom State, who preaches and practices peace in all ramifications. We equally trust in our friends, brothers and sisters who, we believe are strong towers in times of greatest need and affliction.

“As peace-loving community which also believes in the rule of law, and which informed our decision to seek court adjudication at different times on the disputed parcel of land, we trust and have faith in the promise by His Excellency , the governor that those who visited the destruction, killings and maiming of Enwang people will be brought to justice. Unarguably, meaningful peace will elude our communities without justice not only done but clearly seen to be done.’’

Chairman on the occasion, Chief Otu Ita Toyo, commended the people of Enwang for toeing the path of peace, and displaying good neighborliness and harmonious relationships.