Favour Onwuka

The president of Akwa Ibom State Community (AKISCOM), Lagos, Prince Felix Udoh, has enjoined all Akwa Ibom indigenes at home and in Diaspora to support the administration of Governor Emmanuel Udom for the second term in office.

Udoh, while addressing members of the community recently said it was not an accident or mistake that the governor who was also the grand patron of AKISCOM was re-elected to continue in office till 2023, stressing that the governor had done well by his outstanding achievements in all the sectors of the economy and most importantly the prevailing peace in the state. “All well-meaning indigenes should acknowledge that the governor has done his best to lead the state to the path of honour and progress in the last four years. Though, some people feel he could have done more. His second term in office will provide him the opportunity to improve on his performance. He can only do more, if we all give him the much-needed support,” Udoh said.

He added that the community would remain supportive to his administration in other to reciprocate all his supports for the indigenes in Lagos. He also called on members of the community to grace the formal inauguration of the governor come May 29.