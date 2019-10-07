Joe Effiong, Uyo

Uta Ewa, a coastal community in Ikot Abasi Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, has appealed to the Federal Ministry Of Environment, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and Akwa Ibom State government to come to the rescue following water pressure from Imo River that has submerged the area.

The disaster, chairman of Uta Ewa community council, Chief Emmanuel Gordon Udofia, said occurred as a result of the collapsed embankment built 32 years ago by the Federal Government during the functional era of department of federal fisheries in the area.

The community, which made the appeal while conducting journalists around the submerged area, said Uta Ewa waterfront, which is an important route for maritime activities, have been experiencing low level water in the past until the recent incident which has resulted in the near submersion of the community by the waves overflowing through Imo River that forms Uta Ewa Creek.

Udofia attributed the disaster experienced by the community to the decayed embankment adding that all efforts carried out by the community towards remedial work at the waterfront with the hope that it would sustain them were in vain.

He said the water overflow has not only rendered them homeless but has also destroyed all their fishing facilities and some were taken away by the aggressive water current.