From Joe Effiong, Uyo

Ikot Obio Inyang community in Etinan Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State has impeached their village head over allegations of fraud, especially stealing of borehole components.

The community in its 14-point resolution of December 26, 2020 and made available to Daily Sun yesterday alleged that the village head, Chief Emem Okon Akpan, sabotaged the water scheme provided to the community by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

According to them, “he removed the solar pump controller, solar panel and other components, sold them and used the proceeds for his personal needs without the knowledge and approval of the village council and community.

“This led to a petition to the state police commissioner, who ordered an investigation into the matter. The police investigation indicted Chief Emem Okon Akpan, the village head for vandalism, stealing and conversion of community solar water facilities.

“Chief Emem Okon Akpan collected compensation for Ekom Iman-Etina Road due Ikot Obio Inyang people and never gave to the rightful beneficiaries.”

After narrating several other alleged misdemeanors against its head, the community in the resolution signed by the President of Ikot Obio Inyang Development Association and 89 others alleged if Okon continues ruling as the village head of Ikot Obio Inyang, the community would meet untold hardship in all spheres of its life. “Enough is enough,” they said.

In view of those allegations, the community resolved to reject and denounce Akpan as their village head from December 26, 2020.

They further claimed that “the entire men, women, youths and social groups in Ikot Obio Inyang passed a vote of no confidence on Akpan.

“Akpan should be handed over to the police to face his pending cases and criminal prosecution.”

A police report on the case of vandalism of the community water scheme made available to Daily Sun alleged: “That the village head refused to direct the police to where he sold the solar panels.

“The village head refused to disclose the amount he sold the solar panels as the real price of the panels are not known due to the fact that the project was done by the NDDC which is always based on contract.”

But the embattled village head, Akpan, declared the position of Ikot Obio Inyang Development Association as invalid and termed the association as an opposition group since their position needed to have been endorsed by family heads and the letter headed paper of the village council used to write the resolution to make it valid.

Akpan said: “They are not members of the village council, but opposition. That is why you did not see any of the family heads sign the letter, and that is why they did not also use the letter headed paper of the village council. They are politicians; their position is not valid.”