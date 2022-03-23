From Joe Effiong, Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service has denied widespread news in the media that its officers and men were planning to go on strike due to poor staff welfare.

The denial came through a press release signed by the Command public relations, Mr Ogbajie Ogbajie (DSC) which said the strike information is ” false and should be disregarded as it is the handiwork of some mischievous persons trying to create unnecessary panic in the society.”

The release said that officers of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Akwa Ibom State Command are on duty in all formations in the state and they are carrying out their duties with a high level of diligence and patriotism.

‘Akwa Ibom State Command is peaceful and calm with inmates going about their daily routine without any form of interruption.

‘I am aware that staff welfare in terms of housing and other incentives are being packaged to boost the morale of personnel. It is therefore doubtful that officers will choose this period of improved attention to their care and support to contemplate going on strike.

‘While acknowledging the fact that staff welfare in any organisation is a work in progress, therefore, there is certainly room for improvement for the welfare of staff of the Service, there are avenues for communicating dire needs of personnel from field officers to the management at the national level.

‘This is a progressive approach that is open for all and has always been leveraged to strengthen and influence management policies in the interest of the workforce.

‘The Command wishes to reiterate its commitment not only to the safe custody of inmates but the welfare of staff as well,’ the release said.