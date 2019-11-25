Joe Effiong, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State government has debunked claims by some House of Assembly members that roads constructed by Governor Emmanuel administration have failed.

Two members of the Assembly, Victor Ekwere and Mark Esset, had confronted the Commissioner for Works, Ephraim Inyang-Eyen with the allegation that about 97 percent of all roads constructed in local government areas by Emmanuel’s administration collapsed immediately after their inauguration.

While putting a lie to the allegation, Inyang-eyen said a problem with one or two out of the 57 roads currently being constructed across the state did not amount to 97 percent of the supposedly failed roads, adding that the recent continuous heavy rains have slowed down several road projects.

He said some of the roads alleged to have failed have not been completed but were at the asphalting stage. He said he had ordered the contractors to suspend all earth work and asphalting jobs till the rains stop.