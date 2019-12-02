Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has decried the neglect of federal roads in the state by the Federal Government.

This was as the governor said his administration will continue to be involved in the construction and repairs of federal roads in the state, provided they boost socio-economic activities and make life better and easier for Akwa Ibom citizens and travellers.

Emmanuel stated this yesterday while on a joint inspection of projects in company with Commissioner for Works, Akparawa Inyangeyen, at the ongoing reclamation and construction site of a collapsed portion of the Calabar-Itu Road, near the Akwa Ibom Broadcasting Corporation at Ntak Inyang.

Addressing newsmen at the project site, which is handled by Nigerpet Nigeria, the governor who was conducted around ongoing projects by the commissioner, described as worrisome the situation where the Federal Government has deliberately neglected federal highways.

The governor, who commended the company handling the project for the quality of work done, said: “It is costing us a whole lot of money. But the road is being used by all Nigerians, including Akwa Ibom people; so we do not want to wait for the Federal Government. It is our responsibility to look after our people irrespective of what happens at any other level. I just want to pledge we’ll do everything possible.”

He lamented what has become a recurrent pattern whereby the only time the Federal Government pretends to show interest in the state is during campaigns, but soon after elections were over, no one remembers the promises.

He specifically made reference to other bad and neglected federal highways like the Abak-Ikot Abasi Highway which he disclosed was awarded to CCECC Nigeria Limited by the Federal Government but was abandoned soon after excavation which had since become a death trap to commuters and residents.

The governor therefore called on the Federal Government to review the untoward trend and come to the aid of the state.

Inspecting the stage of work of a flyover at the popular Ikot Oku Ikono near the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, which is handled by Julius Berger, the governor expressed satisfaction at the pace and level of work done and reiterated that infrastructure development was top of the completion agenda of his second term.

He said no stone would be left unturned in ensuring projects initiated by his administration were of world-class standards in redemption of his campaign promises to the people.