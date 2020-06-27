Joe Effiong, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State deputy governor, Mr Moses Ekpo has challenged traditional rulers in the state to work towards enthroning enduring peace in their respective domains in order to engender progress and development in the society.

Ekpo who said this Friday while receiving the report of the resolution of the 55-year-old boundary crises between Nung Oku Ekanem and Afaha Ubium villages of Onna LGA, expressed his delight at the speed and thorough delivery of the job by the committee.

He acknowledged that the 55 year-old rift was not only costly on both sides, but also represented one of the longest running communal conflicts in the country.

While applauding the two communities for their co-operation with the resolution committee, the deputy governor stressed the need for them to return to the path of peace and work towards rebuilding the losses of the past.

According to him, the state government will diligently study the recommendations of the committee and ensure that justice is done in order to bring a full closure to that chapter of the area’s history.

As chairman of the state boundary committee, Ekpo appealed to warring communities in the state to emulate the example of the Onna communities, and to always be ready to embrace conflict resolutions as a way out of communal misunderstandings.

He finally urged the two communities to ensure full compliance with the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding.

Presenting the report to the Deputy Governor earlier, the Paramount Ruler of Onna, HRM, Edidem Raymond T. Inyang thanked the state government for finding them fit to serve in bringing back peace to the two villages.

He commended the governor and the deputy governor for their untiring efforts in working towards communal peace in the state, and therefore appealed to the state government to do justice to the report in order to guarantee an enduring peace in the area.